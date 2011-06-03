NBA Rumor: Portland Wants To Trade Up For Kemba Walker

The Blazers have a number of big decisions this summer: what to do with Andre Miller and his non-guaranteed contract…Greg Oden…Brandon Roy and the whole “retirement” thing…what to do about a new GM. Right now, they own the 21st pick in this month’s draft, and might be looking to make a move.

The Portland Tribune says the Blazers are interested in trading up to get a shot at landing UConn’s star guard Kemba Walker.

According to a league source, Portland would like to get into the top seven to be in position to take Connecticut point guard Kemba Walker. That might mean packaging veteran point guard Andre Miller and the No. 21 pick for another team’s player along with a top-seven pick. Acting general manager Chad Buchanan was noncommital on the report. “Any possible avenue that will improve our team â€“ moving up in the draft, a trade, whatever â€“ we will consider,” Buchanan said.

How great would Walker look in a Blazer uniform next to a healthy Roy? Roy running the offense while Walker drops buckets from the wing. Alas, that isn’t happening either way with Roy’s issues. Still, I believe Walker will be an impact player wherever he goes. His timing is perfect, coming into the league during a period where smaller guards that have big hearts and are great off the dribble can make it.

In Dime’s latest mock draft, we have Walker going to Sacramento. It’s doubtful he falls any further. Would someone in the top seven bite on a package involving Miller and the 21st pick?

Would you want to see Walker in Portland?

