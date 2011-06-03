NBA Rumor: Portland Wants To Trade Up For Kemba Walker

The Blazers have a number of big decisions this summer: what to do with Andre Miller and his non-guaranteed contract…Greg Oden…Brandon Roy and the whole “retirement” thing…what to do about a new GM. Right now, they own the 21st pick in this month’s draft, and might be looking to make a move.
The Portland Tribune says the Blazers are interested in trading up to get a shot at landing UConn’s star guard Kemba Walker.
According to a league source, Portland would like to get into the top seven to be in position to take Connecticut point guard Kemba Walker. That might mean packaging veteran point guard Andre Miller and the No. 21 pick for another team’s player along with a top-seven pick.
Acting general manager Chad Buchanan was noncommital on the report.
“Any possible avenue that will improve our team â€“ moving up in the draft, a trade, whatever â€“ we will consider,” Buchanan said.
How great would Walker look in a Blazer uniform next to a healthy Roy? Roy running the offense while Walker drops buckets from the wing. Alas, that isn’t happening either way with Roy’s issues. Still, I believe Walker will be an impact player wherever he goes. His timing is perfect, coming into the league during a period where smaller guards that have big hearts and are great off the dribble can make it.
In Dime’s latest mock draft, we have Walker going to Sacramento. It’s doubtful he falls any further. Would someone in the top seven bite on a package involving Miller and the 21st pick?
Would you want to see Walker in Portland?
Would Sacramento want a veteran point like Miller to play with Reke? Kings might need a vet on that squad soon..
I know for a fact Toronto is not going to choose a european with the 5th pick especially now that colangelo has an extended contract. Raptors have been looking for a pg to replace calderon for a while, and Bayless is not a starting worth pg in today’s league. With that said, I think Toronto can somehow package a trade for a great player on Portland, maybe Wes Matthews (if Roy decides to stay, with the new CBA coming up) or even Batum for a maybe Amir Johnson and the 5th overall pick
As a raps fan i’d offer the 5th pick for batum straight up
if kemba ends up in portland , one of my favs from the draft, i expect him to play a total of less than 100 career games. that place is bad luck. BUT at least it’s better than joining the clippers. he’d never win a championship.
The clippers? have you seen them last season? they are up and rising…i actually wouldnt be surprised if they threw roy in the deal for the pick and more pieces…i cant wait for the draft
@getyamindright. The clips been “up and rising” for.decades now. it never ends in shit. Watch, Griffins knee is gonna explode dunking on someone in game 1 of.the.preseason
When is the draft?
My question is, if true, Why would Portland ask Roy to retire but not ask Oden? strange