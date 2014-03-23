Russell Westbrok MRI Reveals “No Issues Of Concern”

Phew. After a Friday night knee-to-knee collision with Kyle Lowry, it appeared that Russell Westbrook would suffer another setback to his surgically repaired right knee. The same knee that’s still got him on a minutes restriction after a third surgery earlier this season. But a full examination on Saturday that included an MRI revealed “no issues of concern.”

It turns out Westbrook’s upbeat attitude after the game, claiming he was “pain free,” continued on Saturday when a team rep says he felt, “normal.” Westbrook’s initial reaction after the injury stemmed from his anxiety over the knee after two earlier arthroscopic surgeries.

Russ just came back from his second arthroscopic surgery Feb. 20 â€” he also had one the day before training camp after a loose stitch from the original operation to repair his right lateral meniscus in April caused some swelling in the knee â€” and was playing exceptionally well.

In 37 games this season, Westbrook is averaging 21.2 points, 7.0 assists 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 30.7 minutes per game. He’s sporting a career-high 24.0 PER this season.

But he's still being held out on the back end of back-to-backs. He isn't expected to miss any time after this latest scare, but he'll sit out either Monday's game against the visiting Nuggets or Tuesday's trip to Dallas.

