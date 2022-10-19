russell westbrook
Getty Image
DimeMag

Russell Westbrook ‘Absolutely’ Thinks Coming Off The Bench Made Him Hurt His Hamstring

InstagramTwitterAssociate Editor

Russell Westbrook found himself in the Los Angeles Lakers‘ starting lineup on Tuesday night during the team’s season opener against the Golden State Warriors. This came on the heels of Westbrook coming off the bench in the team’s preseason finale, an option that has been mentioned as a possibility throughout the offseason.

The preseason experiment didn’t go great, as Westbrook came off the bench and played five minutes before tweaking his hamstring and leaving the game. Following the regular season opener, Westbrook got asked what happened with his hamstring and made clear that he thought his injury was related to not being among the team’s starters.

“Absolutely,” Westbrook said when asked if the change in routine contributed to his injury. “I’ve been doing the same thing for 14 years straight. Honestly, I didn’t even know what to do pregame — being honest, I was trying to figure out [how] to stay warm and loose. Obviously, the way I play the game, fast-paced, quick, stop and go, and when I subbed in, I felt something that was, you know, didn’t know what it was but I wasn’t gonna risk it in a preseason game.”

This is not the first time that Westbrook has said a change in his routine has led to him suffering an injury. Last season, Westbrook’s back tightened up, which he thought was related to sitting for long stretches.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
Van Buren Records Sneer At Doubters And Reinforce Their Increasing Greatness With ‘DSM’
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
×