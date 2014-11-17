Russell Westbrook Denies Recruiting Efforts Of Lakers Fan: “Go Back To LA”

If only a Washington Wizards follower would test Kevin Durant the same way. During his team’s home game against the Houston Rockets last night, injured Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Russell Westbrook staunchly denied the recruiting efforts of a Los Angeles Lakers fan sitting a few rows from the court.

Lakers fan six rows behind the scorer's table screams at Westbrook: "Russ, come to L.A.!!" Russ starts shaking his head no. — Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) November 17, 2014

Fan: "You can shoot all you want. Come to L.A. We got rings." Westbrook: "Get yo ass out of here and go back to L.A." — Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) November 17, 2014

Don’t hate on the brodie, Russ!

Westbrook, who hails from Long Beach and attended UCLA, becomes a free agent in the summer of 2017. Though Durant’s impending free agency one year earlier has received far more attention so far, Westbrook’s stands to be close to as influential on the Thunder’s long-term prospects. And just like his MVP-winning running mate’s, Westbrook’s hometown team figures to be Oklahoma City’s greatest threat on the open market.

But rest easy for now, Thunder fans. If last night’s exchange is any indication, Westbrook’s present focus is no different than Durant’s – firmly on Oklahoma City until the time to make a decision comes.

Which superstar is more likely to leave the Thunder – Westbrook or Durant?

