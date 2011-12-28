Russell Westbrook Has Air Jordan III Roller Skates

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Russell Westbrook
12.28.11 7 years ago 3 Comments

The first patented roller skate was introduced in 1760 by a Belgian named John Joseph Merlin. Over 250 years later, Russell Westbrook has completely changed the game. When he’s not breaking other people’s ankles, look for Westbrook gliding around in a pair of his custom Air Jordan III roller skates.

What do you think?

Source: @russwest44

