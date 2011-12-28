Russell Westbrook Has Air Jordan III Roller Skates

The first patented roller skate was introduced in 1760 by a Belgian named John Joseph Merlin. Over 250 years later, Russell Westbrook has completely changed the game. When he’s not breaking other people’s ankles, look for Westbrook gliding around in a pair of his custom Air Jordan III roller skates.
Source: @russwest44
Awesome. I don’t rock Jordans and I don’t rollerskate, but…awesome
Lucky bastard
How you gonna mean mug while holding a pair of your own custom roller skates?