Russell Westbrook Will Remain Out For Game 5 Against The Thunder

The first round series between the Rockets and Thunder was the subject of much anticipation heading into the postseason. After all, it was loaded with story lines. It would feature Russell Westbrook against his former team, and it would pit Chris Paul against James Harden, whose contentious relationship was the subject of much debate.

For the first couple of games, however, it left a lot to be desired. Houston was able to cruise to a 2-0 series lead, as OKC appeared out-manned and outmatched despite their status the scrappy underdogs, and all signs pointed to a quick ticket to the second round for James Harden and company.

But CP3 wasn’t about roll and over die, and all of the sudden, the series is tied at two apiece heading into Game 5 on Wednesday. And now the Rockets have even more bad news. There was some hope that Westbrook might be able to return as the series went on, but according to the latest reports, he’ll remain out for Game 5 as he continues to recover from a quad injury that’s kept sidelined since before the postseason.

The Rockets have listed Russell Westbrook (quad strain) as OUT for Wednesday’s Game 5 against Oklahoma City — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 25, 2020

Several stars will miss upcoming games because of injury. The Blazers announced that Damian Lillard will sit out Game 5 against the Lakers with a knee sprain, while Kristaps Porzingis will miss his second straight game for the Mavs with knee soreness in their own pivotal Game 5.