Russell Westbrook is in the midst of one of the stranger offensive seasons in recent memory.

He has broken an NBA record with 10 straight triple-doubles and is on pace to average a triple-double for a third consecutive season. In those ten games, his Oklahoma City Thunder are 9-1 and currently sit one game back of second place in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, Westbrook has a slash line of 41.2/24.4/65.1 on field goals, 3-pointers, and free throws, resulting in a true shooting percentage of 47.8 percent, well below league average and easily the lowest of his career.

The abnormality of Westbrook’s success has naturally created a lot of chatter on how Westbrook is achieving these statistical anomalies. There are theories that the Thunder allow Westbrook unfettered access to defensive rebounds to pad his stats, but the OKC offense is markedly more efficient when their All-Star guard is leading the break. Then there’s the idea that Westbrook hogs too much of the offense for such an inefficient scorer, all while his teammate Paul George is putting together an MVP campaign.