Russell Westbrook Is In Quarantine After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Russell Westbrook and James Harden were expected to be late arrivals to the Orlando bubble, with the Rockets hoping to have them at Disney later this week, as they’ve begun practicing without their top two stars.

On Monday, Westbrook’s timetable for arrival to the Disney bubble became more unclear when the All-Star guard announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantining at home, while noting he’s “feeling well” and calling for folks to wear their masks.

It would seem that Westbrook is asymptomatic and hopefully can be cleared with two consecutive negative tests after a 10-day quarantine from date of the positive test — one would assume that stipulation from the bubble also applies to those looking to travel in. We do not know if Harden’s absence from the bubble is related to a positive test or for another reason, but the longer those two are not with the team in Disney, the less time they and the team will have to try and get back on the same page on the court.

Hopefully Westbrook remains asymptomatic and makes a full recovery in the near future and can join the Rockets as they look to make a deep playoff push in the West in Orlando.