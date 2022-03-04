The Lakers descent to the bottom of the Western Conference continued on Thursday night when they were run out of Crypto.com Arena by their in-town rivals, as the Clippers thrashed the Lakers by a 132-111 final score.

After taking a 17-point lead in the first half, the Clippers let the Lakers go on a 14-0 run to close the second quarter to make it 66-63 going into the break. A big reason for that run was foul trouble that knocked Reggie Jackson to the bench, but in the second half he came back with a vengeance, burying the Lakers almost single-handedly. Jackson finished the game with 36 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds, and enjoyed closing out the Lakers in style as he went directly at Russell Westbrook to send a little extra message along with the win.

With the game no longer in doubt in the fourth quarter, the Lakers still had their stars out there and, as such, Jackson stayed in to give them a little more of the business. Jackson hit Westbrook with a high-step into a filthy crossover that had Russ going the wrong way and out of frustration, Westbrook kicked Jackson’s leg to try and trip him as he went by.

name: reggie jackson age: 31 occupation: owner of los angeles lakers residence: inside russ' head pic.twitter.com/PbFgUC9UJ1 — Dan Favale (@danfavale) March 4, 2022

Jackson laughed it off and immediately went right back at Westbrook and LeBron James on the ensuing possession, drilling a three for the exclamation point on the evening.

Reggie Jackson.

Feeling it. He's up to a season-high 36 on TNT pic.twitter.com/hk0h6WxSpI — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2022

It was yet another dreadful performance by the Lakers, who continue to play some of the worst defense in the league, while the Clippers keep rolling along despite their significant absences, thanks in large part to Jackson’s efforts in taking over the reins of the offense and getting himself and others terrific shots. The Lakers will be back on national TV on Saturday night in primetime on ABC against the Warriors.