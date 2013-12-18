Russell Westbrook Takes It Coast-To-Coast For The Soaring Slam

12.17.13

During tonight’s Denver-Oklahoma City contest, there’s already been one transition dunk. Now it’s OKC’s turn. Watch as Russell Westbrook grabs the long rebound at his own free throw line and takes off with a typical Westbrook promptness of intent. Before anyone on Denver’s side realized what was happening, Westbrook was soaring in for the one-handed dunk.

Westbrook already has a double-double with 13 points and 12 boards along with six assists with nine minutes remaininig in the fourth. Kevin Durant has 26 points on 9-for-20 shooting so far, and the Thunder have a 80-69 lead on the road.

