Russell Westbrook Throws Down An Angry Dunk On Al Jefferson

After losing at home against OKC, and then watching Kobe Bryant go completely crazy in the fourth quarter of the Lakers close win over New Orleans, Utah now finds itself on the outside of the playoff picture. Their final three games (home/away with Minnesota and on the road against Memphis) thankfully don’t involve Russell Westbrook. He had 25 points last night, and none of them were louder than these two.

Who is the better athlete: Westbrook or a healthy D-Rose?

