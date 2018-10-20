Russell Westbrook Paid Tribute To Craig Sager With A Patterned Pair Of Air Jordans

10.20.18 39 mins ago

Getty Image

Russell Westbrook is no stranger to showing off some interesting fashion. He famously donates his outfits to help those in need, only wearing his pregame looks once before he moves on. But on Friday night, Westbrook paid special tribute to Craig Sager with his outfit and gave special attention to his look.

The basketball world is still finding ways to pay tribute to Sager, who passed away in 2016 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Sager’s style on the sideline was just as noteworthy as his in-game interviews, and many different players have offered both digital and physical tributes to his legacy in the years since his passing.

But perhaps none have looked as stunning as Russell Westbrook’s shoe game, which he dedicated to the late broadcaster on Saturday on Twitter. Westbrook posted photos of his pregame outfit before the Thunder took on the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night and called out his influence on his style.

