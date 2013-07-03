Sacramento Kings Acting Crazy: Offer Andre Iguodala Massive Contract, Take it Back a Few Hours Later

And this is why the Sacramento Kings will always be the Sacramento Kings. Multiple outlets are reporting that the team made a massive offer to unrestricted free agent Andre Iguodala only to rescind it just a few hours later.

Reports have the offer somewhere north of four years, $50 million (in the $52-$56 million range). Apparently, when ‘Dre didn’t immediately accept, the Kings had second thoughts and retracted their offer, not wanting to be out there for a guy who wasn’t all in on the Kings. They reportedly will move on and not pursue Iguodala further.

Andre, for his part, tweeted this after he received the news:

We get why they want a guy who is locked in on them, but if you offer a guy that much money, he’s going to see if he can get even more someplace else, right? And does this not show a massive “We don’t really have any kind of plan here?” vibe from Sacramento? They wanted a guy enough to back up the Brinks truck with an offer, but not enough to really pursue him knowing that he was talking with several teams?

