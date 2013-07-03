Sacramento Kings Acting Crazy: Offer Andre Iguodala Massive Contract, Take it Back a Few Hours Later

07.03.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

And this is why the Sacramento Kings will always be the Sacramento Kings. Multiple outlets are reporting that the team made a massive offer to unrestricted free agent Andre Iguodala only to rescind it just a few hours later.

Reports have the offer somewhere north of four years, $50 million (in the $52-$56 million range). Apparently, when ‘Dre didn’t immediately accept, the Kings had second thoughts and retracted their offer, not wanting to be out there for a guy who wasn’t all in on the Kings. They reportedly will move on and not pursue Iguodala further.

Andre, for his part, tweeted this after he received the news:

We get why they want a guy who is locked in on them, but if you offer a guy that much money, he’s going to see if he can get even more someplace else, right? And does this not show a massive “We don’t really have any kind of plan here?” vibe from Sacramento? They wanted a guy enough to back up the Brinks truck with an offer, but not enough to really pursue him knowing that he was talking with several teams?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSANDRE IGUODALADENVER NUGGETSDimeMagNBA Free AgencySACRAMENTO KINGSSmack

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP