Sacramento Kings Acting Crazy: Offer Andre Iguodala Massive Contract, Take it Back a Few Hours Later

And this is why the Sacramento Kings will always be the Sacramento Kings. Multiple outlets are reporting that the team made a massive offer to unrestricted free agent Andre Iguodala only to rescind it just a few hours later.
Reports have the offer somewhere north of four years, $50 million (in the $52-$56 million range). Apparently, when ‘Dre didn’t immediately accept, the Kings had second thoughts and retracted their offer, not wanting to be out there for a guy who wasn’t all in on the Kings. They reportedly will move on and not pursue Iguodala further.
Andre, for his part, tweeted this after he received the news:
We get why they want a guy who is locked in on them, but if you offer a guy that much money, he’s going to see if he can get even more someplace else, right? And does this not show a massive “We don’t really have any kind of plan here?” vibe from Sacramento? They wanted a guy enough to back up the Brinks truck with an offer, but not enough to really pursue him knowing that he was talking with several teams?
There may be more to this, but I think it had to do with perceived commitment to a ‘Fixer upper’. Small market teams have to consider these things more than big market teams. I also think the Kings would really like to resign Evans, maybe the Iggy offer was intended to put a fire under Tyreketo make up his mind.
“that’s why the Sacramento kings will always be the Sacramento kings ” haha shut your mouth you half @ss journalist … Personally I’m glad we pulled the offer way too much for an aging a.I. .. guy can barely shoot free throws or 3s .. that much money for some defense and athleticism .. rather sign our own tyreke .. much better offense plays great d and is 23 not 29 with a depleting skill set. How far has any of his teams got ? 1st round knock outs.
do kings ever even make the post season?