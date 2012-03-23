Samuel L. Jackson Announces The Hornets/Clippers Starting Lineups

Earlier in the season the New Orleans Hornets got actor/comedian Will Ferrell to announce the starting lineup against the Chicago Bulls; Ferrell was in town filming a movie and relished the role as an announcer cracking jokes the whole time. With Louisiana offering incentives to directors to film in the state, more and more movies are being filmed in and around New Orleans so another actor was bound to do the announcements at another Hornets game.

Last night, Oscar award winner Samuel L. Jackson, who is in town to film a new Quentin Tarantino movie, brought his unique flair to the starting lineup announcements:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Nothing too special and kind of ordinary but the Hornets twist he put on his famous lines from Pulp Fiction provided some entertainment:

“The path of the righteous man is beset on all sides by the inequities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men. Blessed is he who, in the name of charity and good will, shepherds the weak through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother’s keeper and the finder of lost children. And they will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to poison and destroy New Orleans. And you know their name is the Hornets when they lay their vengeance upon you!”

What do you think?

Follow Ananth on Twitter at @Ananth_Pandian.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.