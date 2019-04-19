Getty Image

Derrick White performed well in the first two games against the Denver Nuggets, but the San Antonio Spurs guard saved his best work for Game 3. While the contest was competitive for the better part of 48 minutes, White enjoyed arguably the best night of his still-young career and the end result was a 118-108 victory that allowed his team to take a 2-1 series lead.

In the early going, the Spurs scored at will despite a glacial pace, converting 52 percent of their shots with only one turnover in the first quarter. In the center of it all was White, who scored 10 points in the opening period.

Things weren’t always breezy for San Antonio on this night, however, and the Nuggets made their biggest push of the evening early in the second quarter. Denver opened with the first 16 (!) points of the quarter, making seven of their first eight shots, and the Spurs were on their heels as a result.