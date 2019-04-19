Derrick White’s Career-Best Night Pushed The Spurs To A Pivotal Game 3 Win Over The Nuggets

04.18.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Derrick White performed well in the first two games against the Denver Nuggets, but the San Antonio Spurs guard saved his best work for Game 3. While the contest was competitive for the better part of 48 minutes, White enjoyed arguably the best night of his still-young career and the end result was a 118-108 victory that allowed his team to take a 2-1 series lead.

In the early going, the Spurs scored at will despite a glacial pace, converting 52 percent of their shots with only one turnover in the first quarter. In the center of it all was White, who scored 10 points in the opening period.

Things weren’t always breezy for San Antonio on this night, however, and the Nuggets made their biggest push of the evening early in the second quarter. Denver opened with the first 16 (!) points of the quarter, making seven of their first eight shots, and the Spurs were on their heels as a result.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs
TAGSDENVER NUGGETSderrick whitesan antonio spurs
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.16.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.15.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.15.19 4 days ago
The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

04.15.19 4 days ago 2 Comments
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.12.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.09.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP