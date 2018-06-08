Who The San Antonio Spurs Should Target In The 2018 NBA Draft

Getty Image

It’s going to be a weird summer for the San Antonio Spurs. After the team’s worst on-court season in more than 20 years, Gregg Popovich and company have to make significant decisions with regard to Kawhi Leonard and his future. Frankly, that is the headliner by which everything revolves in Spurs-land over the next few weeks but, aside from that, San Antonio holds its highest draft pick since 1997 when the team selected Tim Duncan at No. 1 overall.

Of course, the Spurs won’t have the benefit of a sure-fire Hall of Famer when they come on the clock at No. 18 and No. 49 overall but, in this class, there is a great deal of talent available in the teens and twenties, leaving plenty to choose from for San Antonio. It is, at least in some ways, difficult to discern what the Spurs may be looking for, though, as they have taken backcourt options in back-to-back drafts (Derrick White, Dejounte Murray) but still face considerable questions almost everywhere on the roster outside of Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge.

More than anything, the Spurs simply need an infusion of athleticism and talent and they can certainly add that with the No. 18 pick. It will be difficult to project San Antonio, more so than most teams, in advance of June 21 but here are a few pieces that could make sense at one of the team’s two draft slots.