San Antonio’s Belinelli With Beautiful Bullet Pass To Bonner

The Spurs are currently in the midst of an 11-game winning streak and their crisp passing on top of that Popovich foundation has been a joy to watch in a season marred by sloppy play. Not San Antonio, though. Watch as one of their two new players this year, Marco Belinelli, shows off his passing ability by rifling a no-look bullet to a cutting Matt Bonner.

