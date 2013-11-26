San Antonio’s Belinelli With Beautiful Bullet Pass To Bonner

#San Antonio Spurs #GIFs
11.26.13 5 years ago

The Spurs are currently in the midst of an 11-game winning streak and their crisp passing on top of that Popovich foundation has been a joy to watch in a season marred by sloppy play. Not San Antonio, though. Watch as one of their two new players this year, Marco Belinelli, shows off his passing ability by rifling a no-look bullet to a cutting Matt Bonner.

The Spurs are a well-oiled combination of interdependent parts with Popovich at the lever; their hawkish defenders and hot potato passers run teams ragged all over the court while remaining robotically stoic. Whether Tony Parker is sliding by during a pick-and-roll, Duncan is slipping the screen for a dive towards the basket, or Kawhi Leonard is stripping a post player after coming blindside on the double-team, there is no predicting how the Spurs will play you because it depends on the opponent. Now former Bull Marco Belinelli gets in on the act with this beautiful no-look pass to reward Matt Bonner for running the floor. Yes, in San Antonio even a sprinting Matt Bonner can be dangerous.

