For most folks, the 2023 NBA Draft starts at No. 2. With the San Antonio Spurs almost certainly drafting French big man Victor Wembanyama, the Charlotte Hornets need to make a decision on one of the other big name players in this class. Depending on the mock draft you read, there are two players who have the inside track at this spot: G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson and Alabama forward Brandon Miller.

Even though Henderson tends to be the more highly-regarded player in the class, a major reason why Miller gets mocked to the Hornets is he fills a bigger need, as Charlotte already has LaMelo Ball in town and could use some help on the wings. Despite that, Henderson told Roderick Boone of the Charlotte Observer that he doesn’t think it would be a problem, as he is a fan of watching teams that use two point guards.

“I think I can play with anybody,” Henderson said. “I’m not too ball dominant. I do multiple things that impact the game, and wherever I go I’m going to be a winner. I’m going to keep that mentality in myself. Whatever team I go to, I’m going to impact the community and impact the city, and I’m going to impact the locker room.”

It’s not hard to see how Henderson and Ball could fit well together, as Ball’s size and shooting ability makes him a player who can be moved off the ball very easily while still getting him plenty of on-ball reps and taking advantage of his terrific playmaking. Plus Ball struggled mightily with injuries this year, and having a guy like Henderson would help lighten the load.