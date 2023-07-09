A shoulder injury will sideline Scoot Henderson for perhaps the most highly-anticipated game of this year’s Las Vegas Summer League. Henderson hurt his shoulder on Friday night during the Portland Trail Blazers’ Summer League matchup with the Houston Rockets, and despite initial optimism that he’d be able to go on Sunday, Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report brings word that Henderson will miss the showdown with Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson, the No. 3 pick, will sit out Sunday’s marquee matchup against No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio Spurs to rest shoulder, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/iRWiHWYMHb — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 9, 2023

Henderson impressed in his Summer League debut prior to leaving the game due to the injury. The former G League Ignite guard scored 15 points on 5-for-13 shooting while dishing out six assists and reeling in five rebounds in 21 minutes of work. The Rockets would end up getting the best of the Blazers, 100-99, thanks to a Jabari Smith Jr. game-winning buzzer-beater.

This is the second time that an injury to Henderson has put a damper on a high-profile showdown with Wembanyama in Las Vegas. Last season, Henderson and the G League Ignite played a pair of games against Wembanyama and Metropolitans 92, and while the two battled in the first matchup, Henderson and Wembanyama bumped knees in the first quarter of the second game, which led to Henderson getting sidelined for the rest of the afternoon.