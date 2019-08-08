Getty Image

The United States squad heading into the Basketball World Cup in China this summer is going to be good, but between the myriad of players who have turned down the opportunity to suit up for the squad and the perpetually decreasing gap between the U.S. and the rest of the world in the sport, winning the tournament for the third time in a row might be a bit difficult.

One country that has aspirations of knocking off the Americans en route to wining it all is Serbia, and in fairness, they have one heck of a squad that is capable of doing some fun stuff in China. Final rosters are still some time away, but NBA players like Bogdan Bogdanovic, Nemanja Bjelica, Boban Marjanovic, and All-Star big man Nikola Jokic could all make the cut, along with ex-NBAer and EuroLeague legend Milos Teodosic. It also helps that their head coach is awfully confident in what would happen if they were to meet up with the reigning champs.

National team coach Sasha Djordjevic spoke about a showdown with the Americans on Serbian television and, thanks to a translation from EuroHoops.net, we learned that he believes the United States would need an assist from a higher power.