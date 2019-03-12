Serge Ibaka Choked Marquese Chriss And Both Threw Punches In A Heated Exchange

03.11.19 30 mins ago

Fox Sports Ohio

The Cavs and Raptors are no longer really a rivalry now that LeBron James is in Los Angeles, but that didn’t keep things from getting hostile in Cleveland on Monday night in a game that surprisingly saw the Cavs lead by a healthy margin for most of the proceedings.

With just one second to play in the third quarter, the Raptors tried a long inbound pass to Serge Ibaka, who got tangled up with Marquese Chriss and went to the floor. No foul was called, but Chriss looked down at Ibaka and said something to him, which set the big man off as he charged Chriss, choking him into the stanchion.

Chriss and Ibaka both threw punches at each other, luckily with neither landing solidly, and they were separated quickly and ushered to their respective benches.

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSSERGE IBAKATORONTO RAPTORS

