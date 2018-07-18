Serge Ibaka Cooked Cow Tongue For Bismack Biyombo In His New YouTube Cooking Show

Associate Editor
07.17.18

Everyone who has ever spent an entire Tuesday watching a Chopped marathon has wondered what it would be like to host their own cooking show. Some, like the Binging With Babish guy, make it a reality, while others just go to their local grocery store and try to figure out if they can make a dish out of some chicken and Cool Ranch Doritos or something.

It turns out that Toronto Raptors big man Serge Ibaka falls into the “make his cooking show dream a reality” camp. Ibaka posted a video to his YouTube channel that appears to be the first in a series titled “How hungry are you?” If the rest of the show ends up being anything like the debut episode, this is going to be really, really good.

Ibaka had Charlotte Hornets center and fellow native of the Republic of Congo Bismack Biyombo over for a home-cooked meal. The meal was cow tongue, and Biyombo had a wonderful reaction to finding out what he was going to eat for dinner.

Around The Web

TAGSBismack BiyomboSERGE IBAKA

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 12 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

07.13.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.10.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 2 weeks ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 2 weeks ago 14 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP