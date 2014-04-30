Serge Ibaka’s OT Putback Comes Late & The Grizzlies Take A 3-2 Series Lead

The Thunder-Grizzlies series gets more breathtaking every single time they face off. In Game 5, it went to overtime again, and free basketball was as crazy as their earlier encounters this series. In the end, Father Time got the best of Serge Ibaka when his putback at the buzzer was a microsecond late. Now the Grizzlies are up 3-2 with a chance to eliminate the mighty Thunder at home in Memphis.

Trailing 100-99 with just 2.9 seconds remaining, the Thunder turned to their stud, Kevin Durant. But KD has been far from his MVP form during the regular season. He’s struggled against Tony Allen‘s suffocating defense in the series, and his 3-pointer at the end of OT clanged off the iron and into the hands of Ibaka. As you can see, the big man’s putback came just a fraction too late.

Ibaka shot still in hand pic.twitter.com/vuc6HhuHBi — Marcus (@_MarcusD_) April 30, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Are any of these games going to be boring? We really hope not.

(GIF via SB Nation)

Will the Thunder be eliminated in Game 6?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.