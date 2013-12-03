Shabazz Napier Hits Buzzer-Beater To Beat No. 15 Florida

12.03.13 5 years ago

I feel like we’ve seen this before. Yes, UConn’s Shabazz Napier has made game-winners before. But the first time I saw this highlight, I thought of 1998. The NCAA Tournament. The Sweet 16. UConn. Washington. Richard Hamilton. For some reason, back-taps always seem to work out well for the Huskies.

Napier was a beast all night, lighting up the Gators for 26 of his team’s 65 points, pushing his sterling season averages to 16.4 points, 5.6 assists and an incredible 7.3 rebounds per game for the undefeated No. 12-ranked Huskies.

