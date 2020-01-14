Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Had A Ridiculous 20-20-10 Triple-Double Against The Wolves

The 2019-20 season has been quite kind to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a big part of the team’s success. The 21-year-old guard entered Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves as the leading scorer for a playoff-caliber squad but, after 36 minutes of action, Gilgeous-Alexander also exited the proceedings in the NBA record book.

Gilgeous-Alexander exploded for 20 points, 20 (!) rebounds and 10 assists in leading the Thunder to a 117-104 road win.

Shai just got his first career triple-double and the numbers are ridiculous 🤯 20 PTS

20 REBS (!!)

10 ASTS pic.twitter.com/4jlkm497bl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 14, 2020

Given that Gilgeous-Alexander began the night averaging just 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, it is safe to say that his statistical showing was a bit of a surprise. Still, it was made even crazier by the fact that he was the first NBA player to notch a 20-20-10 game since Russell Westbrook (also for OKC) and Gilgeous-Alexander also became the youngest player in history to accomplish the feat.

Tonight, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander became the youngest player in NBA history to ever have at least 20 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in an NBA game. — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) January 14, 2020

Danilo Gallinari actually led the Thunder in scoring with 30 points but, aside from that performance, Gilgeous-Alexander notched the highest point total for either team, landing in a tie with Naz Reid. From there, the 2018 lottery pick grabbed four times as many rebounds as any individual member of the Wolves (five was the highest) and was the only player on either side to generate more than five assists.

Along the way, Gilgeous-Alexander will almost certainly put up monster performances but it is entirely possible this is the only 20-20-10 game of his career. Given that it took place at the age of 21 and in helping his team continue a surprisingly fantastic season, that is pretty remarkable.