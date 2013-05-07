Shaq Beats Charles Barkley in Three-Point Contest, Then Breakdances on TNT

To close out a TNT broadcast that had just finished showing the wild Warriors/Spurs shootout, the guys in the studio brought us this tremendous three-point “contest” between Shaq and Charles Barkley.

The two of them had been talking smack to each other about the contest all night, and once the second game had wrapped, the two of them got into it. Not only does Shaq drill his three to win, but then he breakdances to celebrate. Truly awesome:

