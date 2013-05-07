Shaq Beats Charles Barkley in Three-Point Contest, Then Breakdances on TNT

#Charles Barkley #Video
05.07.13 5 years ago

To close out a TNT broadcast that had just finished showing the wild Warriors/Spurs shootout, the guys in the studio brought us this tremendous three-point “contest” between Shaq and Charles Barkley.

The two of them had been talking smack to each other about the contest all night, and once the second game had wrapped, the two of them got into it. Not only does Shaq drill his three to win, but then he breakdances to celebrate. Truly awesome:

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Charles Barkley#Video
TAGSCHARLES BARKLEYDimeMagkenny smithNBA ON TNTShaquille O'Nealvideo

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP