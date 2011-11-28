Shaq Calls Kobe The “Greatest Laker Of All Time”

This guy… One thing you can say about Shaq is he knows how to market himself and make money. Maybe all those years where he tried to explain his feud with Kobe Bryant as “simply business,” maybe he wasn’t really lying after all. The “high-level juvenile delinquent,” as he describes himself, held nothing back in his new book called “Shaq Uncut: My Story.” He attacked pretty much everyone who mattered in his basketball life, but probably none more so than Bryant.

So in explaining himself, Shaq went the other way: he gave Kobe his props, saying “Based on what he’s done, he’s probably the greatest Laker of all time,'” O’Neal said of Bryant on KTLA. “If he gets another championship, he’ll tie with Kareem. That will put him up there.”

After being asked by the hosts where he stood on that list in relation to Bryant, O’Neal said: “It’s a different kind of great. He had the skills to be an all-around player. I’m just a big man so I just do big-man stuff. I’m just in the big-man category.”

Check out the video here, where O’Neal elaborates on a few things, including the reason why he wants to go into the Hall of Fame wearing a Laker jersey.

Do you agree with him? Is Kobe the greatest Laker ever?

