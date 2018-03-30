Getty Image

Giannis Antetokounmpo is enjoying a fantastic, breakout-worthy season and, at the age of 23, all indications are that he will serve as the centerpiece of a playoff-bound Milwaukee Bucks team. The 6’11 forward is averaging 27.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.5 blocks per game this season and it has been customary to daydream about what Antetokounmpo could become if he actually adds a dynamic perimeter jump shot to his already impressive arsenal of skills.

However, Shaquille O’Neal has other ideas and he shared as much live on TNT this week. In short, Shaq would go the other way with Antetokounmpo’s game, instead modeling it a bit after his own with a punishing style of interior play instead of following the advice of others with an eye toward developing on the perimeter.