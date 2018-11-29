Shaq Officially Declared Giannis Antetokounmpo The NBA’s New Superman

Getty Image

Shaquille O’Neal has been notoriously hard on big men in the NBA since his departure from the league, regularly criticizing their play for not being dominant enough or posting the stat lines they should.

The focal point of much of his criticism over the years has been Dwight Howard, the heir apparent to Shaq in the league, who followed so closely in Shaq’s footsteps that he was drafted by the Magic and even took his Superman moniker. O’Neal never appreciated that and never ceded the Superman nickname to Dwight, insisting he was still the NBA’s one true Superman — it was all extremely silly.

Shaq is protective of the Superman tag and doles out superlatives for bigs in the NBA selectively. However, the Big Aristotle has a soft spot for Giannis Antetokounmpo, and can’t deny the Greek Freak’s dominance over the league right now. Shaq went on The Stephen A. Smith Show on Thursday and officially bestowed the Superman nickname on Giannis, citing his unreal abilities and MVP-caliber play.