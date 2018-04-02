Getty Image

The NBA 2K League just got a little bit bigger. The Sacramento Kings’ squad — Kings Guard Gaming — announced on Monday, days ahead of the 2K League Draft, their general manager would be none other than Shaquille O’Neal.

Get ready NBA 2K League… I’m the new GM of @KingsGuardGG and we’re about to reign supreme! 👑 🎮 #Shaqramento pic.twitter.com/TZ1ipE5Xdn — SHAQ (@SHAQ) April 2, 2018

Shaq has ties to the Kings, being a minority owner with the club, so it’s not a huge surprise to see the Diesel taking on a role with their eSports squad. It’s one of the few businesses Shaq doesn’t already have his hand in, and with the ever-growing popularity of eSports, it makes sense that Shaq would want to get in early with the 2K League.