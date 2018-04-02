Shaq Will Serve As The General Manager For The Sacramento Kings’ 2K League Team

04.02.18 11 mins ago

The NBA 2K League just got a little bit bigger. The Sacramento Kings’ squad — Kings Guard Gaming — announced on Monday, days ahead of the 2K League Draft, their general manager would be none other than Shaquille O’Neal.

Shaq has ties to the Kings, being a minority owner with the club, so it’s not a huge surprise to see the Diesel taking on a role with their eSports squad. It’s one of the few businesses Shaq doesn’t already have his hand in, and with the ever-growing popularity of eSports, it makes sense that Shaq would want to get in early with the 2K League.

