Shaq Seeking Funds For Sequel To Awful “Shaq Fu” Video Game

You may or may not remember Shaq Fu, a 2-dimensional video game on the Genesis console that came out in 1994 and has become synonymous with the very worst video games in history. Shaquille O’Neal wants to get past his earlier abomination, though, and he’s currently seeking funding for a sequel named Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn. Yeah.

There were a lot of great things we remember that came out 1994. Nas‘ iconic debut Illmatic sticks out because we’ve spent the ensuing two decades playing it as many times as possible. But Shaq’s video game was probably the worst fighting game in history and has marred what is still our favorite year for hip hop.

Despite the awful reaction to the original, Shaq’s making a sequel, and he’s attempting to persuade people to donate to the project. You read that right. You can contribute to Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn at indiegogo.com. We’ll let Shaq explain why he’s dipping his toes in the video game waters yet again after the colossal bomb that was Shaq Fu:

The lowest contribution, $15, gets you a *free* copy of the finished game. The most you can contribute, $35,000, wins you a trip to TNT studios to watch a taping of “Inside the NBA” and have lunch with Shaq (travel isn’t included). While that top prize sounds pretty cool, we can’t shake the feeling this sequel will just turn into Shaq Fu Part Deux.

If you don’t remember, and most of you won’t, here’s a helpful reminder of Shaq Fu’s awful gameplay.

Finally, here’s a teaser for the game and an introduction to the team behind its creation. We really hope the game turns out at least halfway decent, if only because Shaq has really worked his butt off on “Inside the NBA” (who can forget his mumblecore beginnings) and we applaud anyone with the rocks to rebound from such an inauspicious beginning. Shaq was always a great rebounder.

(Indiegogo; AP)

