Shaquille O’Neal Takes A Shot At Chris Bosh; Michael Jordan Can Still Dunk

Even just after his wedding reception, Chris Bosh still can’t escape the hate. Shaq wasted oh, maybe a few days before going in on one of his favorite targets, the recently-wedded CB. During NBA TV’s show to announce the league’s schedule, Shaq frequently referred to the Heat as the “Big 2.” We had joked it wouldn’t take O’Neal long to kill someone on air. But even we are surprised he made jokes this quickly … At Bosh’s aforementioned wedding reception, the players and team executives (they were given special permission to attend the event) apparently mingled on the dance floor. Hopefully they had an ill line dance featuring Erik Spoelstra, Juwan Howard and Nick Arison (Micky‘s son) with Pat Riley leading the way … Yao Ming will be officially announcing his retirement during a press conference today in his hometown of Shanghai where over 100 media outlets have already asked to cover the event. It will take place at an upscale hotel with China’s state television CCTV airing a four-hour Yao Ming special. Not quite the send off Michael Jordan got â€“ who remembers the week-long ESPN smorgasboard of MJ’s highlights back in 1999? When you couldn’t even make it through a commercial break without a classic look-back? â€“ but it’s a fitting end for the gentle giant … It’s odd that people are surprised Jordan can still dunk at 48. C’mon now, he’s not THAT big of a slob. He’s only considered one of the greatest athletes who ever lived and also happens to be 6-6. But the real reason why it’s still so easy for him to jam? The man’s mitts are as big as a lion’s. That’s like having a cheat sheet for a final … The NBA officially released it’s full schedule yesterday, and we picked out some of the best matchups of the year. But how did the Knicks get 29 games on national TV? People do realize they are still pretty average right? Jared Jeffries gets crunch-minutes from them … Yesterday, we posted arguments for what we think are the three best decades of NBA basketball ever: the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s. No official results were tallied, but if we had to guess, it seemed like the ’80s and ’90s combined for about 85% of the support. Imagine the matchups if somehow we could pit the three decades’ five best (in their absolute primes) against each other? Maybe Magic, Isiah, Bird, McHale and Moses Malone (or Kareem) vs. GP (or Stockton), MJ, Pippen, Malone (or Barkley) and Hakeem vs. Chris Paul (or Nash), Kobe, LeBron, Duncan and Shaq. Who would win? … Have you ever wanted to go sneaker shopping with Ty Lawson? We got you, and also have the only way possible to slow down the fastest player in the league … Last Thursday, Lamar Odom was a passenger in a car that got into an accident, seriously injuring a young kid. Odom was actually in town for another funeral, rented out a car service to drive him around, before they smacked into a motorcyclist who careened off the road and hit a 15-year-old boy. Yesterday, it was reported that the boy had passed away as a result of injuries from the collision. Odom was predictably “devastated” by the news. It’s never easy to get away from the guilt, even if you weren’t at fault for something like this. For Odom, he just has a cloud of death that seems to follow him around wherever he goes. You have to feel bad for him. He’s one of the real good guys … We’re out like DMX from jail.

