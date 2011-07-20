Shaquille O’Neal Takes A Shot At Chris Bosh; Michael Jordan Can Still Dunk

Even just after his wedding reception, Chris Bosh still can’t escape the hate. Shaq wasted oh, maybe a few days before going in on one of his favorite targets, the recently-wedded CB. During NBA TV’s show to announce the league’s schedule, Shaq frequently referred to the Heat as the “Big 2.” We had joked it wouldn’t take O’Neal long to kill someone on air. But even we are surprised he made jokes this quickly … At Bosh’s aforementioned wedding reception, the players and team executives (they were given special permission to attend the event) apparently mingled on the dance floor. Hopefully they had an ill line dance featuring Erik Spoelstra, Juwan Howard and Nick Arison (Micky‘s son) with Pat Riley leading the way … Yao Ming will be officially announcing his retirement during a press conference today in his hometown of Shanghai where over 100 media outlets have already asked to cover the event. It will take place at an upscale hotel with China’s state television CCTV airing a four-hour Yao Ming special. Not quite the send off Michael Jordan got â€“ who remembers the week-long ESPN smorgasboard of MJ’s highlights back in 1999? When you couldn’t even make it through a commercial break without a classic look-back? â€“ but it’s a fitting end for the gentle giant … It’s odd that people are surprised Jordan can still dunk at 48. C’mon now, he’s not THAT big of a slob. He’s only considered one of the greatest athletes who ever lived and also happens to be 6-6. But the real reason why it’s still so easy for him to jam? The man’s mitts are as big as a lion’s. That’s like having a cheat sheet for a final … The NBA officially released it’s full schedule yesterday, and we picked out some of the best matchups of the year. But how did the Knicks get 29 games on national TV? People do realize they are still pretty average right? Jared Jeffries gets crunch-minutes from them … Yesterday, we posted arguments for what we think are the three best decades of NBA basketball ever: the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s. No official results were tallied, but if we had to guess, it seemed like the ’80s and ’90s combined for about 85% of the support. Imagine the matchups if somehow we could pit the three decades’ five best (in their absolute primes) against each other? Maybe Magic, Isiah, Bird, McHale and Moses Malone (or Kareem) vs. GP (or Stockton), MJ, Pippen, Malone (or Barkley) and Hakeem vs. Chris Paul (or Nash), Kobe, LeBron, Duncan and Shaq. Who would win? … Have you ever wanted to go sneaker shopping with Ty Lawson? We got you, and also have the only way possible to slow down the fastest player in the league … Last Thursday, Lamar Odom was a passenger in a car that got into an accident, seriously injuring a young kid. Odom was actually in town for another funeral, rented out a car service to drive him around, before they smacked into a motorcyclist who careened off the road and hit a 15-year-old boy. Yesterday, it was reported that the boy had passed away as a result of injuries from the collision. Odom was predictably “devastated” by the news. It’s never easy to get away from the guilt, even if you weren’t at fault for something like this. For Odom, he just has a cloud of death that seems to follow him around wherever he goes. You have to feel bad for him. He’s one of the real good guys … We’re out like DMX from jail.
For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
Cloud of Death?
Damn.
Feelin cryptic tonight?
stockton > glove
nash in prime > cp3
You stupid little monkeys — How dare you doubt the GOAT? Especially the Rockets fans! The Dream only won because Starks chocked and HE took a break!
When in primes, Nash is wayyyyy better than CP3. Shit, even old man Nash is putting up better numbers than CP3 right now…
Making fun of Bosh is like shooting fish in a barrel, assuming the fish are retarded (yea, I stole that line from somewhere). Did Bosh get married to that crazy baby mamma he had in Toronto? The one is was apparently stiffing on child support or some bs?
Odom is cursed for marrying the ugly Kardashian. The whole premises of the Kardashians even being celebs, when they are really just fat assed bitches who grew up rich and really don’t contribute anything at all to anything is just bad karma. I hope Odom at least got his money back from that car service, unless one of the services offered is getting in a car accident and watching some lil fuck die…who knows, some sick fucks are into that shit.
they allow gays to marry each other in miami now? crazy!
Shaq even said — Flash and James might be the best backcourt ever assembled. SG and SF is not a backcourt. Stupid overgrown monkey does not belong in a studio, he belongs in the ZOO!
Hit basketball reference to look at some stats because I thought it debateable if Barkley and even Jordan should be considered 80’s or 90’s? What stood out in the stats though was how many shots Hakeem and David Robinson blocked, how consistent Karl Malone was throughout the 90’s, and how dominant magic was in like 1986. Good question anyways, thanks dime.
@BRUCE
LOL..
Nash in his prime: 18.6ppg (53% shooting, 45% range), 3.5rpg, 11.6apg, 0.8spg
Chris Paul in his prime: 22.8ppg (50% shooting, 37% range), 5.5rpg, 11.0apg, 2.8spg
So basically, with Nash you get better FG% and 0.6 more assists. With CP you get better scoring, better rebounding, and exponentially better defense.
“old man” Nash is also apparently better now as well. Hmm…
2011 Nash: 14.7ppg (49% shooting, 39% range), 3.5rpg, 11.4apg, 0.6spg
2011 CP: 15.8ppg (47% shooting, 39% range), 4.1rpg, 9.8apg, 2.4spg
This time, scoring efficiency is basically a wash so going with Nash you get better assist numbers. Going with CP you get better everything else plus once again far better defense (2nd team all-defense despite an “off” year)
And lets not forget that display Paul put on during the 1st round of the playoffs WITHOUT his teams leading scorer… averaging 22-7-11 with 2 steals on 55% shooting and 47% from deep? Those are insane amazing numbers. Magic Johnson or Oscar Robertson type numbers.
Paul > Nash
Any PG in this league can kill this Lakers…
Nash in 04-05 (during the PO): 24 pts (52%)/ 5 rbds/ 11.3 assists
When are people gonna realize that the real problem in MIAMI is Wade.
Dude has an average jumper, can’t hit 3’s, gets killed on D by most PGs and his skill overlap with lebron gets in the way more often then not.
Post 11
Award for most stupid post ever.
Dime, please send dude a gift.
And the dude postin Stockton > The Glove needs to be slapped too…
Yo Bron, you posting on this site as jdstorm?
I loved when MJ plain called Jay Leno stupid on national TV couple yrs ago when Leno asked if Jordan can still dunk, that was jokes. Jordan was shocked he was asked that question at all. “Are you stupid?”, Leno kept going with the interview I give him credit for that.
@jdstorm. Agree their skills overlap, but that makes Bron expendible unless your idea’s to jettison the closer for a guy who doesnt close out games as well or rise to the moment like DWade. Smh
@kdizzle. Loved the Glove. One of my favorites ever, but ya, stocktons better. In their primes, he went to 2 finals, glove went to 1. He was the guy in the clutch since Malone made Bron look like MJ in tight games, and dude is the alltime leader in dimes and steals. We’re arguing 2 of the best PGs ever here (i got stockton at like 4 and GP around 6 or 7) so it’s nitpicking but to me you gotta go Stock over the Glove much as i hate to say it.
LOL @ Dizzle handing out slaps.
Straight up though, jdstorm deserves it. Between Wade and Lebron, who showed up in the Finals. Who’s passing the ball to mike Miller with 3-4 seconds left on the shot clock… not just once, MANY times during the Finals. And this dude saying Wade is the problem.
I can’t disagree with Stockton > Glove. He’s the all-time assists leader, and has MULTIPLE consecutive 13+ assist seasons. Dude just knows how to run an offense. My question is, when the heck is he going to be a coach? He can step in right now and do better than a handful of coaches, i’m sure.
How original is calling Miami the big 2? Is that the best he could come up with all on his own. What’s next, he calls him the Rupaul of NBA big men?
This is a what have you done for me now society. Chris Bosh almost had as many double-doubles (28) as Shaq had games played last year (37).
So many people here
Bosh showed more heart in the Finals that LeBron did.
there no way u can do a 2000s team without Kevin Garnett
Stockton got longevity n all…but in they primes Stockton wont better than Payton Kevin Johnson or Tim Hardaway
Geeeez, Shaq…move on, already. In the finals, the big 2 were no doubt Wade and Bosh.
It all started a few years back when when Bosh whined about the refs not making calls on Shaq during a post game. Though Bosh was right, he should have kept quiet. Ever since, Shaq has been hating on him.
[dimemag.com]
Stockton > GP
Nash > CP3
Here’s something big though. If players are allowed to sign overseas, why aren’t the owners allowed to sign rookies/other “scabs”? It’s only fair, right?
@dag. You serious bro? Cuz they locked them out. You put this shit in place, you cant make moves. And even if thy go w scabs, you still gotta pay them NBA $$$ per the terms of the CBA theyre fighting. If u keep the current one, youve fixed nothing, if you gt a better one, then the real players will be ready to play. Put your helmet back on, this is day-one stuff kid.
@Dagwaller – A player strike and lockout are different things. A strike is you getting up from your desk and deciding not to work. A lockout is you wanting to go to work but the door is locked. Similar but different.
The owners can’t tell one group of people they can’t work and then hire a 2nd group to do their jobs. However if those players just walked away from their jobs, the owners can agree to hire temps.
Correct me if I’m wrong but I’d rather you not.
@BRUCE & best backcourt ever assembled
i think hes referring to when James plays the PG position and Wade plays the SG. that could be the best backcourt ever assembled…
LMAO @ but in they primes Stockton wont better than Kevin Johnson or Tim Hardaway.
LMAOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!
KJ was my favorite PG growing up but damn, that’s ridiculous. and Mr Knuckleball, Tim Hardaway???? Dude isn’t even Top 50. Maybe not even top 200. LLLLLLLLLLLLLLOOOOOOOOL!!!!!!!!
Please submit your basketball card immediately. The proper authorities have been notified and your dunce card is in the mail.
If DIME put up an article titled…
“Who’s better: John Stockton or Tim Hardaway”
…that article would get laughed off this site. And i’d feel sorry for the dude who pulled the short straw and had to argue for Tim Hardaway.
While Stockton was an easy choice as a HOFer, Hardaway might not even have his number retired by the team he helped lead to their first deep playoff run.
@ Dime–
yall came up with a 2000s team WITHOUT allen iverson and kevin garnett?
damn….how quickly yall forget.
gotta take allen iverson OVER steve nash. especially if you have LeBron James on the team (with Kobe). LeBron can run point.
at least Iverson got the finals in his career. steve nash aint done shit except steal an MVP award. steve nash aint no bum; but he shouldnt make an all decade team over allen iverson.
1980s Team
Magic Johnson
Isiah Thomas
Larry Bird
Moses Malone
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
1990s Team
John Stockton
Michael Jordan
Scottie Pippen
Karl Malone
Hakeem Olajuwon
2000s Team
Allen Iverson
Kobe Bryant
Kevin Garnett
Tim Duncan
Shaquille O’Neal
sorry LeBron.
2010s Team
Rose
Durant
Lebron
Blake
Dwight
Any way you slice it, the 80’s teams kill, especially in Heckler’s list even though I’m not a huge Thomas fan.
The CP/Nash debate just comes down to personal preference really. Both guys are filthy, both can fit into any system. I’d take Nash for his floppy hair and because CP can’t get a decent pair of kicks from Jordan.
KDizzle – They’d better get this strike over and done with because you are at the end of your rope. I hope you aren’t a loan officer or something like that. “You would like to take out some of your equity? Fuck no!” (slams a custom made RETARD stamp on the papers and throws them at the people)
Throwing crumpled up paper at your secretary, spitting out your coffee and making xerox copies of your dick to hand out to people telling them to “suck it”. I’m not too far behind.
Iverson over Nash? Really? Who would want to take a guy who is a selfish ball hogging midget who’s ego writes cheques his body can’t cash instead of a guy who can make a set of guys from the YMCA look like decent players? Imagine what Nash could do next to the rest of those great players, it would be straight out scary…
LMAO @ “a custom made RETARD stamp”
Big Island’s scenarios are killer. LOL
this has been one of the most entertaining comments section in a long time from some of the stupidest comments ever made to the clowning of those stupid ass comments lol im dyin over here
You all forgot Paul Pierce for the 2000s team. He was twice as good as Kobe, AI, Duncan and Garnett combined.
Damn how is everyone forgetting J-Kidd? He’s was a factor in two eras yet he doesn’t get one mention?
[www.youtube.com] <<< please watch
I have Kidd ranked #3 behind Magic and Zeke, he impacted the game in more facets than any other point besides the two mentioned above. He didn’t dominate the ball like Stockton yet Kidd’s assit are right there. Nash, Glove, and Stockton were better shooters but Kidd is 3rd in 3 pointers made. He lead a team w/ Kmart, Van Horn, and Kittles to the finals twice! Yes the East was weaker then but he still lead that team to back to back appearances.
I co-sign with LABaller, this shit is hilarious….I’m still confused though, at how someone actually said the problem in MIA is D Wade…..Watch the Finals again and tell me who the problem is….Wade truly showed who’s team it is……
@da pro – Kidds got the same problem as AI. He was GREAT from like 96-06 then age caught up while other guys on those teams were godly the whole decade. Thats the problem w doing a strict decades team. Hell, lump KG in w that group. Could w Shaq too had he not won 4 chips that decade.
And since u went there, heres my top PGs ever in order. Doing it off the cuff so cut me a break if i miss an obv one.
Magic, oscar, zeke, stockton, kidd, gp, cousy (going w the evolution of the game theory that a guy dominating an earlier era woulda grown up doing crossovers and whatnot. Cant tell me the best PG ever over the 1st 20+ yrs of the league couldnt/wouldnt have learned that shit had it been invented yet when he was younger)
@ JAY n Celts Fan
No disrespect to Stockton cuz his numbers are just ridiculous. I just rep GP in his prime cuz he could get those 10-12 assists but then he could put up 30 from 3, from midrange, in the halfcourt, on the run, and in the post. If Lebron had GP’s postgame, he’s be the greatest player of all time. Then he’d lock down your top guard. I seen GP on Jordan and had him missin shots, frustrated n I seen Stock on Mike. No comp. Comin up in Pasadena, Glove’s swag was thru the roof. Props to both tho.
@ Big Island – I’m not even pissed yet. We havn’t missed anything but NBA summer league, but if these fools don’t get into a room n figure shit out, we gon have a problem lol
GP or Stockton? REALLY? the ALl time assist AND STEAL LEADER(GLOVE WHO?!) ANY DAY!!
srb – this is me pretending I didn’t read that.
Gary Payton was a hell of a player, and I could see taking him above Stockton if your team was garbage, but in the context of the teams being thrown together here, Stockton all damn day. Besides, any of us could’ve averaged 6 assists a game throwing the ball in the air for Shawn Kemp back then. I might have 30 turnovers doing it, but I would connect on six of those bitches.
JAY – Thanks. I’ve actually had friends ask me why I do certain things, and then after hearing the answer just stare at me and say they will never ask what goes on in my head again. To my knowledge, I’ve never met anyone who posts here, but I really could see KDizzle flipping the fuck out. He was wearing grey slacks and a light blue shirt.
@kdizzle – loved GP. He and scottie are BY FAR the best on-ball star (not int in arguing bowen and guys of that ilk, stars) wing defenders in the past twenty years
@ Control–
are you serious homey? allen iverson doesnt belong on an all decade team just because YOU think he’s selfish?
check personal feelings at the door homey. thats some bitch shit. dont deny someone their just due cause you aint feeling them. like him, love him or hate him, Allen Iverson has EARNED the right to be on an all decade team!…and you bitches I said it, he DESERVES IT OVER STEVE NASH.
Nash already balled with an allstar team (shawn marion, joe johnson, amare stoudemire, boris diaw as most improved, leandro barbosa as 6th man) and he still couldnt do SHIT to even get that team outta the conference and into the chip round.
Iverson took a bunch of bums to the NBA Finals; he aint win it, but dammit he got there and gave himself a chance. your boy Nash?…still chasing the NBA Finals logo…
and Allen Iverson did it with the weight of the country’s hate towards black athletes on his shoulders. white america hated what he looked like (tatts and cornrows), hated what he sounded like and hated what he represented. and still, the m*thaf*cka produced on the court. you call him a midget, shit, so do I. but the little midget had heart. and it showed when he balled. i aint even a great big allen iverson fan….but dammit, you gotta respect what dude was able to accomplish over his career and throughout the decade: ROy, 4x scoring champ, MVP, all nab 1st team 6x, allstar 7x etc..etc…etc..
I dont give a F*CK whether you personally like him or not, dude earned his way onto the all decade team. he aint ask nor was it given, he EARNED.
AI doesnt belong on the team unless its 96-06 dude was amazing but fell off way too hard to be on the team. Sucks but thats what happens when your career spans 2 decades and splits em. Same reason no JKidd or KG.
Lol @ Big Island
Gray slacks? Lol
Anybody else find it ironic that a dude postin as
‘Rainman’ is callin GP a scrub like he wasn’t the
best defensive point guard of all time?
Love Stock all u want, but in their primes, I’ll
tell you who I’m takin 9 times outta 10.
Don’t get upset. It’s personal preference. Shoot,
I take Magic over Mike too…Personal preference
waddup doe.
DALLAS MAVERICKS 2011 NBA CHAMPIONS!!!!!!!!!
Sporty J keep ya mouf shut you bitch ass nigga.
Since the article ended on a gloomy note. I think Sporty-J might just be wearing some cement shoes because of a bet gone wrong. He also must have put $2M on the Heat.
Just a thought but the way I see shit, when ur arguing two players same position and in their prime, why not think about who would win one on one against eachother?
That would be my reasoning for taking gp over stock as well. Basketball is too much of a team game so stats get skewed and sometimes players look better or worse than they actually are imo. The one on one theory kind of solves that to a degree, doesn’t it??
Anyway.. Rainman posting that gp wasn’t tight had me rollin too like for real dude? And it’s funny how after I post people are making dumbass comments srb goes and says that nonsense. Hahaha.
Is today “make the dumbest comment possible on dime” day??