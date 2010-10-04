Shawn Marion: “Give me some shots, baby!”

The Mavericks did everything they could this summer to acquire a power forward that would allow them the opportunity to not play Dirk Nowitzki the same 37.5 minutes per game he played last year. But every avenue they pursued fell through. Now, Mavs coach Rick Carlisle is saying that he loves the idea of using Shawn Marion (who’s only 6-7) as a power forward, and the Matrix appears to love the idea.

“It’s cool actually,” Marion told ESPNDallas.com’s Tim MacMahon. “Honestly, the 4 gets all the baskets and gets all the shots. So I’ll get in there real quick. Give me some shots, baby! Why not? I’ll take it.”

If you can remember back to Mike D’Antoni‘s Suns when Marion was in his prime, he was playing the 4. For example, his best year as a pro was the 2005-06 season where he averaged 21.8 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.

After last season, you can understand why Carlisle and Marion are ready for a change. With career lows since his rookie season of 12.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game, something had to be done.

What do you think? Can the Mavs be successful with Marion at the power forward spot?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.