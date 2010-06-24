Sign up for the Red Bull 2on2 Revolution Tour HERE – You can win $2,000!

The way 2-on-2 basketball is played is about to get flipped – and it could earn you $2,000. This summer, the Red Bull 2on2 Revolution is going to be taking over a city near you, and if you and a teammate have what it takes, you can walk away with the title and the cash.

Here’s how it’s going to go down: For five (almost) consecutive weekends starting in mid-July, the Red Bull team will be taking over iconic playgrounds in major East Coast cities with all-day 2-on-2 basketball tournaments. 32 teams will battle it out in each city in a single-elimination format, with the winning squad taking home the cash and other prizes. The twist? New rules inspired by the way Red Bull athlete Rajon Rondo plays the game. Not only do you get points for baskets, but you also get points for dunks, blocks, steals, and making defenders fall down. The tour starts in Boston on July 17th, then hits New York City, Philly, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C.

We will have a lot more info as the tour gets closer (including final times and locations), but in the meantime reserve a spot for your team before the brackets fill up! It’s 100% free to enter, just click on the download link for the city tournament you’d like to enter and email the completed form back to us at REVOLUTION@DIMEMAG.COM or fax us at 212.564.9219.

Boston – July 17

New York City – July 24 – Lincoln Playground (135th and 5th Ave)

Philadelphia – July 31 – Chew Park (18th and Washington, South Philly)

Baltimore – August 7 – Cloverdale Playground

August 21 – Washington, D.C. – Barry Farms Rec Center