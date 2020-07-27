The Philadelphia 76ers are teaming up with Lapstone & Hammer, an apparel company based in the City of Brotherly Love, to launch a capsule of gear that strives to raise money for a local charity. The squad debuted the apparel on Monday morning with the help of a number of individuals, including starting forward Tobias Harris and rookie wing Matisse Thybulle.

“The 76ers Crossover was designed to celebrate what makes the city of Philadelphia unique with a focus on art, fashion, food and culture,” Philadelphia 76ers Chief Marketing Office Katie O’Reilly said in a statement. “We are thrilled to launch the next phase of our Crossover with this one-of-a-kind capsule to create unique merchandise for our fans to enjoy as we celebrate the return of basketball.”

The Sixers dropped a video to highlight the gear that will appear in the capsule, which includes apparel from the streetwear brands streetwear brands Eric Emanuel, Arena x New Era, Needles, New York Sunshine, Everest Isles, LQQK Studios and Blackstock & Weber.

𝟳𝟲𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗖𝗿𝗼𝘀𝘀𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 – 𝗖𝗮𝗽𝘀𝘂𝗹𝗲

Available at @LapstoneHammer on 𝟴.𝟭.𝟮𝟬 w/ portion of the proceed going to @UACoalition.

The money raised by the collection will go towards the Philly-based charity Urban Affairs Coalition, which per its website, looks “to improve the quality of life in the region, build wealth in urban communities, and solve emerging issues.” The line of gear is slated to drop on August 1 at 10 a.m. ET. It’s the same day that the Sixers will begin their eight seeding games in the NBA’s Orlando bubble league — that game, against the Indiana Pacers, tips off at 7 p.m.