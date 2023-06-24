One member of the Philadelphia 76ers whose name has popped up in trade rumors for quite some time is Tobias Harris. While it’s unclear if he’s completely on the trade block this summer, Harris would be the logical odd man out if the team is looking to shake things up following their heartbreaking loss in the Eastern Conference Finals, as the Sixers want to bring back James Harden in free agency and put him alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

The issue is finding a trade for Harris, a good player but one who is about to enter the final year of his contract and is owed just under $40 million this season. It turns out part of the problem, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Enquirer, is that the team’s front office is asking for a whole lot in return for Harris, with Pompey using the Cleveland Cavaliers as an example.

Last week, sources told The Inquirer the Sixers are overvaluing Harris and asking for “outrageous packages in return.” That goes in line with what a source said the Sixers told the Cavs what it would take days before the draft: A package of Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, and a draft pick.

…

The reported deals go in line with their having no intention of trading Harris at this time. A move that drastically improves the team is the only thing that would budge them from their stance.

It goes without saying, but there is no chance that the Cavs would give up Allen, Mobley, and a pick for Harris. We’ll see if something a little more reasonable ends up popping up as the summer rolls along.