Philadelphia 76ers At Washington Wizards TV Info And Betting Lines

The Washington Wizards’ last stand is on the horizon. After a difficult year that saw a slow start to the season, a COVID-19 pause, a lengthy effort to incorporate Russell Westbrook into the rotation, and trade rumors that swirled around Bradley Beal for months, Washington played just enough winning basketball to break through into the Eastern Conference play-in tournament and, eventually, earn a playoff berth by beating the Indiana Pacers.

Their reward, however, was a brutally difficult task: a first-round date with the 1-seed Philadelphia 76ers. Through three games, it’s gone about as well as one would expect, as the Sixers have looked fantastic and are now on the verge of the sweep. For Philly, this series has been an opportunity to announce to the NBA-watching world why, exactly, they are the top dogs in the conference. Led by the nightly brilliance of Joel Embiid, the best version of Tobias Harris, and Ben Simmons being one of the most unique players on earth, the Sixers look like a team that can win a championship.

Game 4 TV Info

Tip Time: Monday, May 31; 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Network: TNT

Game 4 Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Series Prices: Wizards (+16000)

Spread: Sixers -8 (-110)

Total: Over 230 (-108), Under 230 (-113)

Money Line: