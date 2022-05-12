Skip Bayless has made a lot of money in his life, in large part due to his unwavering commitment to slandering LeBron James for literally anything he can. He’s also a well-established health nut, and on Thursday night while other things were happening in the world of basketball, those two things came to a head as Bayless decided to post about LeBron during the enthralling game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics.

While some folks might have tweeted about the game — and, in fairness to the Fox Sports personality, he eventually did — Bayless’ first tweet during a game that tipped off at 7 p.m. ET came at 9:07 p.m. It had nothing to do about what was happening on the court. Instead, Bayless saw one of those commercials for the Flamin’ Hot Cheddar and Sour Cream Ruffles™ that feature an endorsement from King James and could not prevent the inner hater in him from taking over.

Hey, Bron: You'd better lay off the flamin' hot cheddar & sour cream Ruffles. The older you get, the harder it gets to get back in shape. You just took SIX WEEKS off. Today was your first day back in your LA gym. Recommit! — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 12, 2022

Silky Johnson and Buc Nasty’s jaws would be on the floor at the depths to which Skip will go to hate on LeBron James. Even Kyle Kuzma could not resist quote tweeting and expressing his awe over this post.

This guy is next level nuts 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/jcJiezkMeP — kuz (@kylekuzma) May 12, 2022

Anyway, LeBron’s probably gonna be in great shape for the 2022-23 season and as someone who went to the store one day and decided to try both his signature Ruffles and Jayson Tatum’s signature Ruffles, if you’re only going to get one, I would recommend the Flamin’ Hot BBQ ones that feature Tatum on their bag.