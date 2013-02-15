Skullcandy Unleashes NBA ALL-Star Mix Master Headphones; Special James Harden Collab

NBA All-Star Weekend is traditionally the time of year when brands step up to produce some pf their best, most exclusive work. Whether it is for players or for limited runs for consumers, this weekend sees some of the best basketball-related product of the entire year.

Stepping right up is Skullcandy, who have created special Mix Masters headphones for the players as well as a sick limited-edition James Harden collab that you can try to get your hands on today.

First up are the Skullcandy Mix Masters for the All-Stars. These were produced for the players only – no one else in the world will have them. Some images to give you a better look:

