Oh poor Jose Calderon. Should we give him credit for sticking in there? At best, he should’ve taken another step outside of the restricted area so he could take a charge. That way JaVale McGee would’ve contributed another clip to his top 5 dunk fails because he no doubt would’ve tried to jump over the Spanish point guard from Montreal. Yet Calderon hesitated and woke up this morning smelling “McGee” on his shirt.
Slam Dunk Death Match: Blake Griffin Vs. JaVale McGee
Sean Sweeney 03.29.12 6 years ago
