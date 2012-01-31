Sneak Peek: Dirk Nowitzki Stars In New NBA Commercial

#Video
01.31.12 7 years ago

The NBA’s latest regular season campaign, “BIG,” is back for more. In this new 30-second spot, watch Dirk Nowitzki take the court in style.

Created by Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, the NBA’s agency of record, “BIG” is designed to capture the intensity, passion and drama of the world’s most competitive and unpredictable game.

BIG: Rajon Rondo
BIG: Kevin Durant

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSDimeMagDIRK NOWITZKIvideo

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP