Sneak Peek: Dirk Nowitzki Stars In New NBA Commercial

The NBA’s latest regular season campaign, “BIG,” is back for more. In this new 30-second spot, watch Dirk Nowitzki take the court in style.
Created by Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, the NBA’s agency of record, “BIG” is designed to capture the intensity, passion and drama of the world’s most competitive and unpredictable game.
BIG: Rajon Rondo
BIG: Kevin Durant
