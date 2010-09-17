Son Or Brother Of An NBA All-Star? Go To Michigan

John Beilein seems to have a plan in place at Michigan. With thousands of kids looking for college scholarships, how does he know who has the potential to make it to the NBA? Well, he’s hoping the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Already with the son of six-time NBA All-Star Joe Dumars (sophomore Jordan Dumars), the son of five-time NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway (freshman Tim Hardaway, Jr.) and the brother of NBA All-Star Al Horford (freshman Jon Horford), Beilein has added another prodigal child to the roster: Glenn Robinson III.

Robinson III, the son of two-time NBA All-Star Glenn “Big Dog” Robinson, accepted Michigan’s offer of a basketball scholarship on Tuesday for the class of 2012.

