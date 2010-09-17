Son Or Brother Of An NBA All-Star? Go To Michigan

John Beilein seems to have a plan in place at Michigan. With thousands of kids looking for college scholarships, how does he know who has the potential to make it to the NBA? Well, he’s hoping the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Already with the son of six-time NBA All-Star Joe Dumars (sophomore Jordan Dumars), the son of five-time NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway (freshman Tim Hardaway, Jr.) and the brother of NBA All-Star Al Horford (freshman Jon Horford), Beilein has added another prodigal child to the roster: Glenn Robinson III.
Robinson III, the son of two-time NBA All-Star Glenn “Big Dog” Robinson, accepted Michigan’s offer of a basketball scholarship on Tuesday for the class of 2012.
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
[you-might-also-like]
They need to add Lil romeo and Jordan’s two sons for the heck of it!
Wow, they’re like the 2010-2011 Miami Heat of the NCAA. Go Ohio State!
what about shawn kemp’s kids? lol sure one of them bastards will have big time talent…
those 2nd gen recruits…? pretty sure their old men are better than them
I read somewhere that Glen Robinsons kid was pretty nice.
too bad none of those dudes deserve a div. 1 scholarship
stop hating on Kemp. Its not all his fault. All them hos wouldnt have gotten kocked up if they swallowed instead. jus sayin.
*knocked up
[www.cracked.com]
The Shawn Kemp part is hilarious. “If you were born after 1990, there’s a 17 percent chance that Shawn Kemp is your biological father.”
i’ve def heard of hardaway and robinson’s kids being nice. i just can’t respect michigan again until they make that ‘M’ on their shorts bigger. am i the only one that thinks that lil a$$ m they wear now looks weird?