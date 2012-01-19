South Florida’s Victor Rudd Jr. Obliterates God’s Gift

Victor Rudd Jr. scored all 24 of his points in the second half last night, leading South Florida to a 64-49 victory over St. John’s. Oh yeah, and he just happened to do this:

Without a doubt, this is a nominee for Dunk of the Year.

What do you think?

