South Florida’s Victor Rudd Jr. Obliterates God’s Gift

Victor Rudd Jr. scored all 24 of his points in the second half last night, leading South Florida to a 64-49 victory over St. John’s. Oh yeah, and he just happened to do this:
Without a doubt, this is a nominee for Dunk of the Year.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
No charge??? Wow… Gods Gift was waiting a while for some contact!
Obliterate is right.. Damn!
“dunk of the year” material?!
haven’t you heard of a guy named blake griffin?
TIGER KNEE!!!
Blasphemous!