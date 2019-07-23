Getty Image

For the second straight day, the San Antonio Spurs have made a major announcement regarding their organizational structure. On Monday, it was announced that Spurs legend Tim Duncan and Will Hardy will join Gregg Popovich’s coaching staff as assistants, alongside Becky Hammon.

On Tuesday, they announced a restructuring of their front office, as longtime team president and general manager R.C. Buford will be promoted to the organization’s CEO, and Brian Wright will step into the GM role in his stead. Wright joined the Spurs in 2016 as an assistant GM after time with the Magic and Pistons, and will run the basketball side of the Spurs going forward.

While it’s a pretty big change, with all the promotions coming from within the organization one would expect things to remain business as usual in San Antonio with how the Spurs are run going forward. Buford will still be plenty involved as CEO and Pop’s voice is still crucial in decision making, but Wright can now put his stamp on the league’s most consistent organization.

Change is inevitable in the NBA, even for a franchise like the Spurs, but in San Antonio it’s far more incremental and the stability from top to bottom, even as some parts change, is incredible.