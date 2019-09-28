Back in 1999, the San Antonio Spurs won an NBA championship for the first time in franchise history. Led by the steady hand of David Robinson and a sophomore big man named Tim Duncan, the Spurs took down the New York Knicks (no, seriously) in five games. It was the start of an incredible run by Gregg Popovich’s squad, which would win three more titles in the next eight seasons.

There are plenty of players who deserve credit for this run — Duncan, of course, is the best power forward ever, Robinson is a legend, and the Spurs’ ability to identify and develop talent like Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili is revered league-wide. Plus Popovich is one of the greatest coaches in the history of the sport, while the organization is a model of stability. But thanks to r/NBA, we learned that we may need to give some credit to StarCraft, the game released in 1998 that was apparently big among some who wore the silver and black.

Here is the clip, which shows Duncan and Robinson teaming up with Malik Rose and Sean Elliott, respectively. Please pay special attention to the mouses they use.

Reddit dug up footage of the Spurs playing Starcraft 2v2 between games of the 1999 NBA finals the track balls mice, the old laptops the intro music, Timmy getting mad losing to the Admiral. it's all amazing (thx r/NBA) pic.twitter.com/i3QbutWZx9 — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) September 27, 2019

And now, time for a brief list of things in this that are very good:

1. The fact, of course, that this video exists and was dug up two decades later by an internet user who deserves nothing but good things for the rest of their life.

2. To stick with the 1999 thing, the sheer size of the computers, mouses, and over the ear headphones that they use are breathtaking. Plus the graphics in the game, the clothes (namely Robinson’s jorts with a Hard Rock Cafe shirt), and just the way everything in the video looks are all like entering a time machine. All we needed was for “Mambo No. 5” to be playing in the background and this would have been the most 1999 thing that has ever existed.

3. David Robinson’s username was “Admiral” and talked trash by saying this.



All of this makes sense.