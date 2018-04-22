The Spurs Avoid A Sweep By Toppling The Warriors In Game 4

Getty Image

The Spurs’ veterans refused to let San Antonio become the second team to go down in four games this postseason, with a 103-90 win over the Warriors on Sunday afternoon to force a Game 5 back in Oakland.

Kevin Durant had 34 points and 13 boards to lead all participants in both categories, but the rest of the Warriors failed to show up for Game 4 on the offensive end. LaMarcus Aldridge led the way for the Spurs with 22 points and 10 rebounds, including one key bucket late in the proceedings. His spinning, banked in three-pointer over Draymond Green might not have been how the play was designed, but it was huge in keeping the Warriors at arms length as they had closed the Spurs lead down to four with just over four to play.