The Spurs Avoid A Sweep By Toppling The Warriors In Game 4

#2018 NBA Playoffs #San Antonio Spurs #Golden State Warriors
04.22.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Spurs’ veterans refused to let San Antonio become the second team to go down in four games this postseason, with a 103-90 win over the Warriors on Sunday afternoon to force a Game 5 back in Oakland.

Kevin Durant had 34 points and 13 boards to lead all participants in both categories, but the rest of the Warriors failed to show up for Game 4 on the offensive end. LaMarcus Aldridge led the way for the Spurs with 22 points and 10 rebounds, including one key bucket late in the proceedings. His spinning, banked in three-pointer over Draymond Green might not have been how the play was designed, but it was huge in keeping the Warriors at arms length as they had closed the Spurs lead down to four with just over four to play.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#San Antonio Spurs#Golden State Warriors
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSMANU GINOBILIsan antonio spurs

Listen To This

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

04.19.18 3 days ago
All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 4 days ago 5 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 6 days ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 1 week ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP