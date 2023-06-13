The Denver Nuggets won their first NBA championship in franchise history on Monday night, beating the Miami Heat 94-89 in a gritty, sloppy, but thrilling Game 5.

It was the crowning moment for Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and company, who shook off questions of their postseason viability in a thoroughly dominant postseason run that saw them drop just four games en route to a championship. It was also the third championship win in two years for the franchise’s owner, Stan Kroenke, as he also owns the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Rams. As such, you would think Kroenke would know how the trophy presentation interview works.

You would be wrong, as Kroenke for reasons unbeknownst to anyone, did the entire interview speaking directly into Lisa Salters’ ear as she tried her best to hold the microphone in front of him.

Stan Kroenke vs the mic was the toughest matchup of the Finals pic.twitter.com/VFJ81wfiMn — Kyle (@kylepaganCB) June 13, 2023

It was really weird! So weird, in fact, that ABC cut away from Kroenke talking entirely to show Nikola Jokic and other members of the Nuggets celebrating behind him as he continued to talk directly into Salters’ ear — who should be commended for handling a very awkward situation like a pro. The only thing I can think of is that it was very loud and Kroenke for some reason thought Salters needed to be the one to hear him talk, not the people in the arena or on TV, but even so it was very uncomfortable.

You can also rest assured that the screenshot of that moment will immediately become a new mansplaining meme, as Salters tried her best to hold her composure as he talked directly into her ear.