GIF: Stan Van Gundy Blows Kiss To Orlando Fans After Pistons Drub Magic

In Stan Van Gundy‘s first return to Orlando since he was let go in 2012 just a month after that infamous Dwight Howard press conference where Stan claimed Howard asked management to fire him, his Pistons — still undefeated after the waiving of Josh Smith — dismantled Orlando for a 109-86 win. Van Gundy even blew kisses to the crowd and did a little posing after the win.

Jodi Meeks was the biggest reason Van Gundy could preen, as the guard dropped a season-high 34 points off the bench including 9-of-11 from downtown.

With Andre Drummond dominating inside for 22 rebounds, 17 points, two steals and three blocks, the Pistons cruised to the win.

Stan said after the game Detroit would be his last coaching job in the Association:

“I’ve got five years and I’ll be 60 and I’ve promised my wife, seriously, [that he will retire],” Stan said. “I wanted one more shot at it, but I’ve got a great owner, a great situation with great tradition and I should be able to get it turned around in the time that he’s given me. If I don’t, I don’t.”

Perhaps that’s why he felt OK blowing some kisses to his old fans in Orlando:

How can you not love Stan — and his brother Jeff Van Gundy, easily one of the more entertaining color commentators in the game today. With a dash of showmanship after the win, and Stan’s ballsy decision to waive J Smoove paying dividends already with this current three-game winning streak, hopefully Van Gundy does turn it around in Motown.

