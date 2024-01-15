Victor Wembanyama has had a strong first half of his rookie campaign, even as the Spurs have struggled as a team. The much-heralded first overall pick from last June’s draft is averaging 19.4 points and 10.2 rebounds per game this season, showing off his unique and rather unbelievable skillset — and proving it could have an impact immediately to the NBA game.

Wembanyama has been moved to center of late and the Spurs have been leaning on him more for offensive impact, taking some of the training wheels off as he has gotten comfortable in the league. While Wembanyama won’t be making a rare rookie All-Star Game appearance, the star will have plenty of the spotlight in Indy next month as he’ll not just be part of the Rising Stars Game, but also part of the Saturday night festivities, with Shams Charania reporting Wembanyama will be in the Skills Challenge.

San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama plans to commit to participate in the Skills Challenge at NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/YJjVjZFGoN — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 15, 2024

The Skills Challenge isn’t often considered a marquee event of All-Star Weekend, but it will be a fun showcase for Wembanyama and all of the things he can do on the basketball court. Big men have done well in the Skills Challenge in the past — in part because I think they take it a little more seriously — and we’ll see if Wemby can take home his first NBA trophy on Saturday night in Indianapolis.