Statement From NBA Commissioner David Stern On Chris Paul Trade

Ask and you shall receive. Everyone from players to pundits have demanded answers from David Stern, and the Commissioner has spoken. In response to inquiries, Stern has released the following statement:

“Since the NBA purchased the New Orleans Hornets, final responsibility for significant management decisions lies with the Commissioner’s Office in consultation with team chairman Jac Sperling. All decisions are made on the basis of what is in the best interests of the Hornets. In the case of the trade proposal that was made to the Hornets for Chris Paul, we decided, free from the influence of other NBA owners, that the team was better served with Chris in a Hornets uniform than by the outcome of the terms of that trade.”

