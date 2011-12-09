Statement From NBA Commissioner David Stern On Chris Paul Trade

Ask and you shall receive. Everyone from players to pundits have demanded answers from David Stern, and the Commissioner has spoken. In response to inquiries, Stern has released the following statement:
“Since the NBA purchased the New Orleans Hornets, final responsibility for significant management decisions lies with the Commissioner’s Office in consultation with team chairman Jac Sperling. All decisions are made on the basis of what is in the best interests of the Hornets. In the case of the trade proposal that was made to the Hornets for Chris Paul, we decided, free from the influence of other NBA owners, that the team was better served with Chris in a Hornets uniform than by the outcome of the terms of that trade.”
What do you think?
Exactly, the league still has to sell this team. How unattractive is a team that won’t have an all-star, by January will be in the red, last seen getting thumped by 60, and can’t even relocated the team if they wanted to.
Either you get a great trade for Chris Paul or you let him walk. Give some would be owner a sorta blank canvis to work with. Who wants to have the first decision they make as an owner be that of trading your lone superstar.
Would this even a story if the NBA wasn’t the owner and a seperate entity said no to the trade? Or is this frontpage news because everyone has been waiting all summer for some colossal trade to happen.
You fcking dumbass, Stern. What NOH got for CP3 was so much better than anyone expected, and that it would actually leave the Lakers defenseless in the front court. That was such a great deal for New Orleans team and fans
What difference does it really make if Paul was on the team or not? The league’s BEEN trying to find a buyer since last year and that was with CP on the roster. He clearly won’t resign next year when he can opt out and Demps got the best deal he could find – which btw was pretty sick.
“the team was better served with Chris in a Hornets uniform than by the outcome of the terms of that trade” LOL, Paul won’t be in a Hornets uniform anyhow, after this season.
If the Hornets weren’t for sale, the trade would have been fine. Of course Stern probably can’t come out and say it that simply.
Sure, the Hornets made about as good a trade as possible in terms of dealing your superstar without getting a superstar back. But that doesn’t matter. Odom, Scola, K-Mart and Dragic are solid players, but they’re not STARS. And if the NBA is going to convince someone to buy the Hornets, they need a STAR on the roster and fans in the seats.
Now, is there a great possibility that N.O. fans decide “Eff Chris Paul” and stop coming out anyway because he’s made it clear he doesn’t want to be there? Yes. But I don’t think they’d be coming out in droves to watch K-Mart, Scola and Odom either.
lets be frank about it. the capitalist owners of NBA clubs and a pro capitalist office all behaved like protectionist commies concerning that deal. whatever happened to free trade?
Stern is full of shit. “we decided, free from the influence of other NBA owners”…. Riiiight.. anyone peep Dan Gilbert’s leaked email to Stern?
The timing of all of this proves that Stern is bold faced lying. They knew about the Lakers trade days, maybe even weeks before. They reiterated time and again that Demps had full decision control. Up until the trade was FINALLY pulled off… the owners bitch… and Stern caves. And the NBA just lost another hard core fan. (ME)
Its not like New Orleans were offered a bunch of scrubs, they were offered 3 solid players. They were getting odom, scola, and kevin martin. 3 very good players. Martin still is developing, but he has already proven he can score with the best of them.
Here’s my big question….If the Celtics really offered Rondo and two first-round picks, why didn’t the Hornets take that deal? Rondo is a star, if that’s what it’s all about…
David Stern is right. Quit whining now kids. Basketball wise, he’s dead on. A package of role players does not attract fans like a star. You can’t sell a product if there are no buyers.
if the aim is to attract an owner and fans – the best course of action is to build a winning team, scola + martin +odom > disinterested paul… also by the logic that stern supporters are chattin (hornets need a star to be a financial success), the hornets wont be allowed to trade paul unless its for a superstar,which is never going to happen from their woeful bargaining position, so in essence they are screwed
It’s a moot point. NOH won’t have ANY stars here soon. How often to stars get swapped for stars. And that draft pick could have easily turned into a star down the road. The trade was legit. The league said they gave Demps the power. Then, when the owners complained, Stern basically said don’t worry I got this with my usual heavy handed approach.
Now Paul is going to walk no matter what and you think the Hornets are magically going to get a superstar or even a mediocre star out of this? That deal was solid! Value wise and putting booties in seats wise. No excuses.
Chris Paul is currently in a NOH uni and they still can’t put people in the stands!!! It has nothing to do with Chris Paul… Him staying one more year isn’t gonna change a thing! He screwed the Hornets worst by rescinding the trade!
And what makes anyone think Martin, Odom and Scola are the foundation of a WINNING team?
I love K-Mart’s game, but he’s been to the playoffs one time in his career, and that was as a part-time starter in Sacramento. Scola was a complementary player to Yao and T-Mac during his two playoff seasons. Odom was a complementary player to Kobe at his playoff peak. None of them have ever been the leader of a playoff team.
Again, three very good players, and the Hornets wouldn’t stink if they had them instead of CP3. But no evidence that they’d actually lead N.O. to enough wins to draw fans.
@ Taj, my point exactly. People acting like Chris Paul being there pissed off fills seats or makes the team more marketable. Negative.
Bad press. Mediocre team to begin with. Quality players coming in who could have seen a winning recipe similar to the Nuggets post-Melo. Awful, awful decision and Stern has egg on his face.
@Austin maybe this season but how many fans are they going to draw next season when Trevor Ariza will probs be their best player… Scola, Odom, K-Mart and maybe even Dragic might be better than everyone on the Hornets roster next season once Paul leaves
AB, I can’t tell if you’re playing devil’s advocate, but it’s about time someone over at Dime said something other than, “OMFG WTF STERN!!!!11”
and btw being a complementary player to Yao and Tmac means he was probs the second best player in the lineup every game
@xxbabes — When CP3 walks away the Hornets will have room to sign another star. And maybe that “star” ends p being somebody on the level of Kevin Martin. But by that point, I believe, the NBA will have (ideally) sold the Hornets and that would be his move to make.
I gotta admit, though, I’m starting to take on the opinion that whatever hastens the Hornets being relocated to Seattle is the move I’m in favor of.
Austin – Dead on with the Seattle move. They held CP for value now, but he’s gonna bolt after his contract is up. Then the franchise is worth even less.
In my best Riley Freeman voice
“That was a bitch move, David Stern. That was a bitch”
Jon Corzine should take lessons from Stern in how to hide behind a BS smoke screen. Stern’s using legit cover here: the league does run the Hornets, he does have final decision, and he can say his opinion is that it was a bad deal. Case closed: you can disagree with him, but he’s got a clean argument. And it’s all BS. This was a good trade for NO if you assume that CP3 is gone in 66 games. The timing, hours after the new CBA was ratified, made the 24 other small market owners go ballistic. Stern works for them. End of story.
no one that buys the Hornets is staying in New Orleans. that city has no interest in a basketball team.
they need to move them to Seattle and rebrand them as the Sonics. posthaste.
This was a bad decision on Stern’s part regardless of the angle. Paul’s leaving at the end of the season – nobody wanted to buy the hornets before why would they now? You think someone will be attracted to the team because Paul is on the roster for another 66 games?
What will make the team attractive is a foundation for rebuilding. Several solid players and draft picks are the way to go. 66 games from a injury-prone disgruntled all-star and then being left with nothing is not smart basketball or business decision making.
For those who say this trade wasn’t good for the Hornets, I’d love to know exactly how vetoing this trade is good for the Hornets in anyway?
At AB, sure Odom, Scola, and Martin may not draw any more fans than Paul, but how does getting nothing at the end of the season make it better than at least having some high-caliber players?
so, if that CP3 trade to the lakers was NOT ok, what trade to the lakers IS ok? THERE ISN’T ONE, there is no f-ing way stern will let CP3 get traded to the lakers, period- last time i checked, pau gasol was a star, and this is only an introduction to how things are gonna be in the new CBA/NBA, customers!